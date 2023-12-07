Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) Durban (Wits PHRU) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Main purpose of the job:
- To review and assist with the step-up and monitoring and evaluation of the research studies ensuring protocol adherence
- Accurate Case Report Form and completion and adherence regarding source documentation, study reporting in accordance with Good Clinical Practice, SOPs, and sponsor requirements
Location:
- Durban – KwaZulu-Natal
Key performance areas:
- Contribute to the development of program M&E documentation (e.g. M&E plans, reporting templates, etc.)
- Support/mentor the program and sub-partner staff to promote and implement the M&E framework including data management SOP
- Support the design and implementation of program evaluation as per the project protocol
- Monitor and evaluate overall progress on the achievement of results as well as the sustainability of the project results and report periodically to the project management team
- Implement program monitoring and reporting systems that meet programmatic, donor, and DoH requirement
- Responsible for the development and submission of the funder and stakeholder reports as required
- Assist in gathering, summarising, and disseminating relevant technical updates on program planning monitoring, evaluation, and operations research
- Establish best practices to ensure compliance with approved data quality protocols
- Review programmatic data, analyze, query, and manipulate data according to defined processes and procedure
- In conjunction with the technical head for implementation science research, carry out M&E capacity-building programs to enhance understanding of M&E principles and use of effective M&E methodologies, tools, and systems
- Coordinate lessons learned workshops/review of program activities and participate in annual project reviews and planning workshops
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Health Science discipline or equivalent
- Computer literacy
- Good Clinical Practice Certificate
- Valid driver’s license and able to drive
Required minimum work experience:
- At least 2 years experience in the implementation and application of M&E systems
- Data quality verification and control
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- High attention to detail
- Experience working with donor-driven programs in the South African context
- Ability to multi-task and to work in a complex and demanding environment
- Experience in training and capacity building
- Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team
- Adaptable, willing to take initiative
- Strong organization skills and excellent communication skills
- Communicate effectively with the Senior Management team, subordinates, and support staff as well as with all external stakeholders e.g. district and sub-district teams, DOH, community, and academic institutions
- It is expected that she will apply consistent adherence to research and GCP practices
- Working after hours may be necessary
- Being contactable after working hours
- Able to work in a highly pressured and challenging environment
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 19 December 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (Wits PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.