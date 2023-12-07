SA passes ‘hate speech’ bill

Despite international warnings, the South African parliament has passed new legislation broadly criminalising “hate speech”.

The law states that any person who communicates with the intention to “be harmful or to incite harm” and to “promote or propagate hatred” is guilty of “hate speech”. Both “harm” and “hatred” are defined with vague and subjective criteria, according to ADF International.

The penalty for the offense is a fine and/or up to five years imprisonment.

South African national and human rights expert Dr Georgia Du Plessis, legal officer with ADF International, states: “This is an enormous step back for free speech, and for democracy, in South Africa. It’s not hard to imagine a scenario where one peacefully voices their views only to find themselves guilty of so-called ‘hatred’ under the dangerously ill-defined parameters of the new law.

“The law imposes heavy restrictions on free speech in South Africa,” she adds. “Our country has a complex and hard-won history of human rights protections, having endured vast and all-encompassing censorship efforts in our recent past under apartheid.

“This legislation violates international legal protections for free speech, and likely will lead to innumerable human rights abuses by censoring free speech, including peaceful expression, with criminal penalties.”

In September 2023, ADF International lawyers addressed the South African Parliament’s Committee on Security and Justice regarding the plans to criminalize speech. Thousands of individuals and organisations had addressed their criticism of the draft law to the body.

Daniela Ellerbeck of human rights group Freedom of Religion South Africa (FORSA) had noted that the law is not criminalising “hate speech”, but rather criminalising speech that people “hate”.

South Africa’s new law comports with an evident global trend to prosecute and punish peaceful expression under the law. In Finland, Päivi Räsänen, parliamentarian and former Minister of the Interior stood trial twice for peaceful expression, including the tweeting of bible verses. She was charged with “hate speech” and only acquitted after more than four years of legal ordeal.

In Mexico, current congressman Gabriel Quadri and civil society leader Rodrigo Iván Cortés were charged and convicted for peaceful expression on social media. As evidenced by the case of Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Nigeria, extreme speech restrictions laws can result in penalty of death. New proposed legislation in Ireland would not only criminalise speech, but also the possession of material “likely to incite hatred”.

The bill still has to be signed into law by the president, upon which it will be binding for all residents in South Africa with penalties of up to five years in prison.