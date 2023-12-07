SA startup RelyComply makes RegTech100 list

RelyComply, the provider of a leading single anti-money laundering (AML) compliance platform, is one of the companies named in the RegTech100 list for 2024.

The RegTech100 is a prestigious annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies chosen by senior executives and thought leaders in financial and regulatory technology.

James Saunders and Bradley Smith founded RelyComply in South Africa in 2020 to enable financial institutions to streamline the implementation of AML processes. RelyComply provides an artificial intelligence-driven platform that simplifies AML compliance end to end.

With a team of 13 experts, RelyComply serves leading financial institutions such as Standard Bank, SnapScan and MoneyGram.

The RegTech 100 list recognises RelyComply’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and pioneering solutions within regulatory technology. RelyComply provides a single AML compliance platform that maximises efficiencies for institutions that face stricter, more complex, and constantly changing global and local AML regulations.

The RelyComply platform flags suspicious transactions and sanctioned individuals in real time to enable institutions to reduce illegal activities. Driving the adoption of smarter AML technology is key in a country that is striving to address compliance challenges and meet global standards.

Bradley Elliott, CEO of RelyComply, says: “We are thrilled to be acknowledged in the RegTech100 list. This recognition underscores our dedication to developing and delivering smart, powerful solutions that empower businesses to navigate complex regulatory environments easily and confidently.”