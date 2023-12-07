SAP EWM Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Role
Service Delivery
Ensure projects and solution deliveries have the required documentation, testing plans and outputs. Provide second level incident support to the business and ensure that all potential risks that may impact on the performance and success of the department are identified, escalated and mitigated. Draw up and follow detailed specification
Knowledge Management & Transfer
Control the month to month systems expense of application in the landscape. Document all new/changed processes/activities, configuration and other SDLC documentation and store on the knowledge management server.
Process Optimization
Create re-usable solutions and processes that can save time, efforts and result in better quality and ensure alignment across all SAP Retail System.
Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Monitor own workload and manages deliverables accordingly and facilitate the discussion and resolution of design / programming / functional issues with the business/SDM as appropriate. Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks).
Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organisational effectiveness Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward
Influence and negotiation
Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes and initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met.
Reuirements :
National Diploma in IT or Recognition of Prior Learning
Minimum of 3-5 years SAP EWM
Minimum of 2 year working on medium to high profile projects or tasks
Knowledge of Retail environments or SAP Retail experience is advantageous
Exposure to a customer service environment
SAP Integration experience
Ability to identify problems and design solutions
* Good communication, analytical and presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- EWM
- SAP Retail experience
- SAP Integration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate