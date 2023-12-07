SAP EWM Consultant

Job Role

Service Delivery

Ensure projects and solution deliveries have the required documentation, testing plans and outputs. Provide second level incident support to the business and ensure that all potential risks that may impact on the performance and success of the department are identified, escalated and mitigated. Draw up and follow detailed specification

Knowledge Management & Transfer

Control the month to month systems expense of application in the landscape. Document all new/changed processes/activities, configuration and other SDLC documentation and store on the knowledge management server.

Process Optimization

Create re-usable solutions and processes that can save time, efforts and result in better quality and ensure alignment across all SAP Retail System.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Monitor own workload and manages deliverables accordingly and facilitate the discussion and resolution of design / programming / functional issues with the business/SDM as appropriate. Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks).

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organisational effectiveness Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward

Influence and negotiation

Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes and initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met.

Service Delivery

Ensure projects and solution deliveries have the required documentation, testing plans and outputs. Provide second level incident support to the business and ensure that all potential risks that may impact on the performance and success of the department are identified, escalated and mitigated. Draw up and follow detailed specification

Knowledge Management & Transfer

Control the month to month systems expense of application in the landscape. Document all new/changed processes/activities, configuration and other SDLC documentation and store on the knowledge management server.

Process Optimization

Create re-usable solutions and processes that can save time, efforts and result in better quality and ensure alignment across all SAP Retail System.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Monitor own workload and manages deliverables accordingly and facilitate the discussion and resolution of design / programming / functional issues with the business/SDM as appropriate. Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks).

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organisational effectiveness Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward

Influence and negotiation

Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes and initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met.

Reuirements :

National Diploma in IT or Recognition of Prior Learning

Minimum of 3-5 years SAP EWM

Minimum of 2 year working on medium to high profile projects or tasks

Knowledge of Retail environments or SAP Retail experience is advantageous

Exposure to a customer service environment

SAP Integration experience

Ability to identify problems and design solutions

* Good communication, analytical and presentation skills

Desired Skills:

EWM

SAP Retail experience

SAP Integration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position