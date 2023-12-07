Senior Fullstack Developer C# ASP.NET

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation

solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer.

The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side

technologies. This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be

involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must however be strong on the web client

development side. Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as

demonstrate creativity when solving problems. The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on

small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global

development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a

variety of international companies.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based

equivalent

RESPONSIBILITIES

For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop and test high quality code

Peer review work

Mentor more junior developers

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects

Specific Skills & Experience:

? Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

? Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies

? Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

? Typescript

? CSS

? Proven formal software development experience

? Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

? Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

? Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

? Experienced using source control

? Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Personal Characteristics:

? Analytical thinking with attention to detail

? Willing to learn new technologies

? Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

Advantages:

? Financial industry background

? Azure services

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

SQL Server

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

