Senior Infrastructure Architect

key Responsibilities: Infrastructure Strategy and Roadmap:
- Develop and communicate a comprehensive, long-term infrastructure strategy that supports the organization’s business objectives.
- Define a roadmap for infrastructure evolution, taking into account emerging technologies and industry trends.
- Architectural Design and Implementation:
- Lead the design and implementation of complex and scalable infrastructure architectures, encompassing servers, storage, networking, and virtualization.
- Collaborate closely with technology and business teams to translate requirements into robust architectural solutions.
- Technology Evaluation and Integration:
- Stay at the forefront of technology advancements and evaluate new solutions for potential integration.
- Drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to enhance the organization’s infrastructure capabilities.
Desired Skills:
- infrastructure evolution
- encompassing servers
- Networking
- cutting-edge technologies
- security protocols
- future infrastructure needs
- security measures
- technology vendors
- TOGAF
- CISSP
- cloud computing
- hybrid infrastructure architectures
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters