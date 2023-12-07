Senior Infrastructure Architect

Dec 7, 2023

key Responsibilities: Infrastructure Strategy and Roadmap:

  • Develop and communicate a comprehensive, long-term infrastructure strategy that supports the organization’s business objectives.
  • Define a roadmap for infrastructure evolution, taking into account emerging technologies and industry trends.
  • Architectural Design and Implementation:
  • Lead the design and implementation of complex and scalable infrastructure architectures, encompassing servers, storage, networking, and virtualization.
  • Collaborate closely with technology and business teams to translate requirements into robust architectural solutions.
  • Technology Evaluation and Integration:
  • Stay at the forefront of technology advancements and evaluate new solutions for potential integration.
  • Drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to enhance the organization’s infrastructure capabilities.

Desired Skills:

  • infrastructure evolution
  • encompassing servers
  • Networking
  • cutting-edge technologies
  • security protocols
  • future infrastructure needs
  • security measures
  • technology vendors
  • TOGAF
  • CISSP
  • cloud computing
  • hybrid infrastructure architectures

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

