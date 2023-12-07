Senior Network Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

key Responsibilities: Network Strategy and Design:

2.

Develop and articulate the organization’s long-term network architecture strategy in alignment with business goals and objectives.

3.

Lead the design and implementation of innovative and scalable network solutions.

4.

Technology Evaluation and Adoption:

5.

Stay abreast of emerging technologies and trends in networking.

6.

Evaluate and recommend new technologies, tools, and methodologies to enhance the organization’s network capabilities.

7.

Network Security:

8.

Define and implement robust security measures to protect the organization’s network infrastructure.

9.

Collaborate with cybersecurity teams to ensure the highest standards of network security.

Desired Skills:

network solutions

emerging technologies

new technologies

robust security measures

future network needs

Optimize network configurations

CCDE

TOGAF

cloud networking

hybrid cloud architectures

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position