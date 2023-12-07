Senior Network Architect

Dec 7, 2023

key Responsibilities: Network Strategy and Design:
2.
Develop and articulate the organization’s long-term network architecture strategy in alignment with business goals and objectives.
3.
Lead the design and implementation of innovative and scalable network solutions.
4.
Technology Evaluation and Adoption:
5.
Stay abreast of emerging technologies and trends in networking.
6.
Evaluate and recommend new technologies, tools, and methodologies to enhance the organization’s network capabilities.
7.
Network Security:
8.
Define and implement robust security measures to protect the organization’s network infrastructure.
9.
Collaborate with cybersecurity teams to ensure the highest standards of network security.

Desired Skills:

  • network solutions
  • emerging technologies
  • new technologies
  • robust security measures
  • future network needs
  • Optimize network configurations
  • CCDE
  • TOGAF
  • cloud networking
  • hybrid cloud architectures

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

