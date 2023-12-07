Senior Network Architect

key Responsibilities: Network Strategy and Design:
Develop and articulate the organization’s long-term network architecture strategy in alignment with business goals and objectives.
Lead the design and implementation of innovative and scalable network solutions.
Technology Evaluation and Adoption:
Stay abreast of emerging technologies and trends in networking.
Evaluate and recommend new technologies, tools, and methodologies to enhance the organization’s network capabilities.
Network Security:
Define and implement robust security measures to protect the organization’s network infrastructure.
Collaborate with cybersecurity teams to ensure the highest standards of network security.
Desired Skills:
- network solutions
- emerging technologies
- new technologies
- robust security measures
- future network needs
- Optimize network configurations
- CCDE
- TOGAF
- cloud networking
- hybrid cloud architectures
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters