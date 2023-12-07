Senior Security Specialist

key Responsibilities:

1.

Security Strategy and Leadership:

Develop and lead the implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy aligned with organizational goals.

Provide leadership and guidance to the cybersecurity team, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Advanced Security Implementation:

Design, implement, and manage advanced security solutions, including next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and advanced threat protection mechanisms.

Ensure the effective deployment of security controls to mitigate risks and protect organizational assets.

Incident Response Leadership:

Lead incident response efforts, coordinating the detection, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.

Develop and continually refine incident response plans and procedures.