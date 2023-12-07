Senior Security Specialist

key Responsibilities:
1.
Security Strategy and Leadership:
- Develop and lead the implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy aligned with organizational goals.
-
Provide leadership and guidance to the cybersecurity team, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.
-
Advanced Security Implementation:
-
Design, implement, and manage advanced security solutions, including next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and advanced threat protection mechanisms.
-
Ensure the effective deployment of security controls to mitigate risks and protect organizational assets.
-
Incident Response Leadership:
-
Lead incident response efforts, coordinating the detection, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.
- Develop and continually refine incident response plans and procedures.
Desired Skills:
- cybersecurity strategy
- advanced security solutions
- next-generation firewalls
- Firewall
- advanced threat protection
- security awareness training programs
- CISSP
- CISM
- SIEM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters