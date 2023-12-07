Senior Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 7, 2023

key Responsibilities:
1.
Security Strategy and Leadership:

  • Develop and lead the implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy aligned with organizational goals.

  • Provide leadership and guidance to the cybersecurity team, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

  • Advanced Security Implementation:

  • Design, implement, and manage advanced security solutions, including next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and advanced threat protection mechanisms.

  • Ensure the effective deployment of security controls to mitigate risks and protect organizational assets.

  • Incident Response Leadership:

  • Lead incident response efforts, coordinating the detection, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.

  • Develop and continually refine incident response plans and procedures.

Desired Skills:

  • cybersecurity strategy
  • advanced security solutions
  • next-generation firewalls
  • Firewall
  • advanced threat protection
  • security awareness training programs
  • CISSP
  • CISM
  • SIEM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

