SMEs get a boost from Cape Town’s smart supplier programme

The eighth annual Smart Supplier Readiness Programme has been launched by the City of Cape Town. This initiative aims to grow and support small businesses. It will empower them to engage effectively with corporate supply chains and access new and larger contract opportunities in the public and private sector.

Applications for the programme are open and all qualifying vendors are invited to apply before the closing date on 26 January 2024. The City of Cape Town has again partnered with Smart Procurement World to offer this powerful training and market linkage initiative that has been advancing small businesses since it was launched in 2016. Smart Procurement World is South Africa’s largest linkage platform for small business and the procurement and supply chain industry.

The 2024 City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Readiness Programme has been designed to connect small businesses with buyers from across the region, the country and the continent over an eight-month period. This year, it features a new and targeted approach with a dedicated focus on buyer seller linkage. Qualifying small businesses will be taken through a rigorous step-by-step development process to hone the engagement strategies that will ultimately boost their performance, success and profitability.

Commenting on the City’s ongoing commitment to this programme, Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, says: “The City of Cape Town recognises small businesses and entrepreneurs as vital contributors to job creation and innovation. Their creativity fosters new opportunities, economic growth, and the emergence of new industries. It’s gratifying to observe the notable expansion of various small businesses leveraging insights and skills from the City-funded Smart Supplier Development Programme to enhance their operations and platforms. I encourage all qualifying businesses to seize the opportunity to be part of this exciting initiative.”

Expanding on how the latest programme differs from previous years, Smart Procurement ESD projects manager Keshni Reddy says: “Our 2024 programme is all about linkage. The focus is on one to one, face to face linkage. Participants can expect four stand-alone buyer matchup sessions that will give their businesses a big boost.”

Criteria to enter

To qualify to enter the 2024 City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Readiness Programme, businesses must be based in Cape Town, must have been in operation for at least 18 months and must be owned by a South African citizen.

Exempted Micro Enterprises (EME) and Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSE’s) that are 51% black owned and managed are invited to participate. The other criteria for entrants are that they must be able to handle increased market demands and must have a competitive advantage in the market that they trade in. The entrant must also be a registered supplier with the Central Supplier Database and a City Vendor, have a valid tax certificate and a valid BBBEE affidavit.

Previous participants

Previous beneficiaries of the programme have had high praise for it. “My personal and professional progress have both been significantly impacted by this extensive training programme, and I want to express my thanks for the opportunity,” says Zulaka Dewaal of Safe & Eco Driving. “The programme’s content was incredible in its comprehensiveness. The assignments gave me unique insights that shifted how I approach my business. The networking was also exceedingly successful. I was able to make invaluable contacts inside the sector through interacting with diverse stakeholders.”

Mughammad Saajid Ely says: “We had a positive experience participating in the Smart Supplier Readiness Programme 2023, which was hosted by the City of Cape Town, Smart Procurement and the SMME Clinic. The Exclusive Supplier Matchup and Networking Session was a standout event where we had the privilege of interacting with prominent organisations and companies, including Astron Energy and their AEDF Programme.”

Big benefits in 2024

This year’s participants can expect to reap a host of benefits. They will have access to buyer readiness masterclass sessions, participate in four Supplier Pitching MatchUp Buyer Linkage sessions, which are in- person events, as well as a series of online Supplier MatchUp sessions.

They will get to attend the Continental Made in Africa online conference and the annual City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Conference and will also receive ongoing SMME Clinic community access and support.