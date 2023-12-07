Software Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client based in Johannesburg, Gauteng; an integrated facilities (soft services) provider with a presence across Africa, The Middle East and the UK is seeking a Software Developer to join their Team to disrupt the parking industry.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Working with an agile team to develop, test, and maintain web, desktop & service business applications built on Microsoft technologies.

Assisting in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates.

Preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards.

Participating in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.

Package and support deployment of releases.

Working with teammates in the migration of older applications to current Microsoft technologies.

Developing, refining, and tuning integrations between applications.

Analysing and resolving technical and application problems.

Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget.

Providing front line application support to business users.

Reporting into to project team on progress, roadblocks etc.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Min 3-5 years’ experience in Software Development Lifecycle

Exposure to T-SQL

Experience in .NET framework 4.8

High level of experience in .NET core, .NET 5 and / or .NET 6 particularly C#

Experience in HTML5, CSS

Experience in Javascript

Exposure to REST API creation and consumption

Desired Skills:

.Net

t-sql

C#

HTML5

CSS

REST API

Javascript

Software Development Lifecycle

Learn more/Apply for this position