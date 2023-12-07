Software Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Our client based in Johannesburg, Gauteng; an integrated facilities (soft services) provider with a presence across Africa, The Middle East and the UK is seeking a Software Developer to join their Team to disrupt the parking industry.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Working with an agile team to develop, test, and maintain web, desktop & service business applications built on Microsoft technologies.
- Assisting in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates.
- Preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.
- Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards.
- Participating in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Package and support deployment of releases.
- Working with teammates in the migration of older applications to current Microsoft technologies.
- Developing, refining, and tuning integrations between applications.
- Analysing and resolving technical and application problems.
- Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget.
- Providing front line application support to business users.
- Reporting into to project team on progress, roadblocks etc.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Min 3-5 years’ experience in Software Development Lifecycle
- Exposure to T-SQL
- Experience in .NET framework 4.8
- High level of experience in .NET core, .NET 5 and / or .NET 6 particularly C#
- Experience in HTML5, CSS
- Experience in Javascript
- Exposure to REST API creation and consumption
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- t-sql
- C#
- HTML5
- CSS
- REST API
- Javascript
- Software Development Lifecycle