Software Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Dec 7, 2023

Our client based in Johannesburg, Gauteng; an integrated facilities (soft services) provider with a presence across Africa, The Middle East and the UK is seeking a Software Developer to join their Team to disrupt the parking industry.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Working with an agile team to develop, test, and maintain web, desktop & service business applications built on Microsoft technologies.
  • Assisting in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates.
  • Preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.
  • Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards.
  • Participating in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.
  • Package and support deployment of releases.
  • Working with teammates in the migration of older applications to current Microsoft technologies.
  • Developing, refining, and tuning integrations between applications.
  • Analysing and resolving technical and application problems.
  • Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget.
  • Providing front line application support to business users.
  • Reporting into to project team on progress, roadblocks etc.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Min 3-5 years’ experience in Software Development Lifecycle
  • Exposure to T-SQL
  • Experience in .NET framework 4.8
  • High level of experience in .NET core, .NET 5 and / or .NET 6 particularly C#
  • Experience in HTML5, CSS
  • Experience in Javascript
  • Exposure to REST API creation and consumption

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • t-sql
  • C#
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • REST API
  • Javascript
  • Software Development Lifecycle

