System Developer

We are seeking a talented and experienced System Developer to join our dynamic IT team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software systems that meet the needs of our organization.

Job purpose:

The purpose of the role encompasses the process of computer programming, testing, and bug fixing involved in creating and maintaining bespoke applications, frameworks, and points of integration within the business application space of the organization.

What you’ll do:

Min 3 years relevant working experience as a software developer using C#, ASP.NET MVC/Angular. Intermediate level understanding of .Net Framework, Angular, and up-to-date. knowledge and experience with the latest versions.

working experience as a software developer using C#, ASP.NET MVC/Angular. Intermediate level development experience in: ASP.NET MVC. Angular. Microsoft Azure DevOps.

At least 3 years of working experience in Microsoft SQL. Stored Procedures. Triggers, views, and SSRS. Database design based on specification. Merge and Transactional Replication.

Integration Experience within a Micro Services framework with the following experience will be a distinct advantage Microsoft SQL SSIS. Web Services. API’s.

Development experience using Power Apps Power Automate, and Data Verse will be a distinct advantage.

Power BI experience will be a distinct advantage.

Any development experience for Microsoft Dynamics GP or Microsoft Dynamics.

CRM 365 will be an advantage.

Qualifications Required:

Post Matric IT Certificate in Microsoft .NET Development or equivalent.

Microsoft Certification ASP.NET MVC will be an advantage.

Microsoft certification SQL Development will be an advantage.

A diploma/ degree in computer science will be an advantage.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Johannesburg

Contract position

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

