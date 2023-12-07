Technical Intern – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Kickstart Your Career in Solar Technology! Join a Leading Company as a Technical Intern.

Is this you?

Are you an enthusiastic and detail-oriented individual ready to kickstart your career in renewable energy? If you’re a proactive problem-solver with a disciplined work ethic, we want you to join our dynamic team as a Technical Intern. Take the first step towards a hands-on and practical internship experience that will shape your future in the industry!

What you’ll be doing

As a Technical Intern, you’ll be involved in a range of exciting responsibilities, including administration, building equipment enclosures, panel wiring, equipment testing assistance, stock control, and drafting wiring diagrams. This internship provides a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in the field of renewable energy, contributing to large utility scale solar projects. You’ll be a crucial part of our team, learning and growing in a supportive environment that values your attention to detail and self-motivation.

Where you’ll be doing it

Situated in the picturesque town of Stellenbosch and your work will encompass both office-based tasks and travel to various solar project sites. You’ll find an exciting and innovative workplace that is at the forefront of shaping the future of solar energy. Our company, committed to sustainability and cutting-edge solutions, creates a dynamic environment where your contributions make a real impact. Our team thrives on collaboration, and as a valued member, you’ll have the opportunity to work alongside passionate professionals dedicated to advancing renewable energy. Stellenbosch, with its vibrant community and scenic surroundings, provides an inspiring backdrop for the pioneering work we do in the realm of solar energy.

What you’ll need

To thrive in this role, you should have an N4 to N6 qualification in electrical engineering, good English proficiency, a valid driver’s license, and excellent health. A diploma in mechatronics or electrical engineering, along with relevant technical experience, will be beneficial. While not mandatory, a good understanding of electronics, programming knowledge, knowledge of communication protocols, and access to reliable transport would be advantageous.

What you’ll get

In addition to a competitive monthly package, this internship offers a platform for personal and professional growth. Join us in shaping the future of renewable energy!

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Katharina on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem; just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

