The votes are in … these are SA’s top IT vendors

South African IT resellers have cast their votes and selected their favourite vendors in the 2023 Channelwise Awards.
Resellers cast their votes online in the Channelwise Awards survey, with about 2 200 taking the opportunity to make their voices heard.
The results are as follows:
Physical Data Centre Infrastructure
- Servers: Dell, HPE, Lenovo
- Storage: Dell, HPE, Lenovo
- Backup: Veeam, Dell, Seagate
- Racks and cabinets: APC, HPE and Lenovo
- Data centre infrastructure management: Microsoft System Centre, Lenovo XClarity, Patch Manager
Virtual Infrastructure
- Servers: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud
- Storage: Microsoft Azure, VMware, Veeam
- Software as a service: Microsoft 365, Adobe, Google Workspace
End User Devices
- Personal computers: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
- Workstations: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
- Thin clients: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
- Notebooks: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
- Gaming PCs: Alienware/Dell, ASUS, MSI
- Gaming notebooks: Alienware/Dell, ASUS, Legion/Lenovo
- Tablets: Samsung, Apple, Lenovo
Components and Accessories
- Headphones: Logitech, JBL, Jabra
- Keyboard, mouse, joystick, VR headphones: Logitech, Redragon, Dell
- CPU and GPU: Intel, Nvidia, AMD
- Memory: Crucial, Kingston, Transcend
- Disk drive: Crucial, Samsung, Seagate, Kingston
- Webcams: Logitech, Microsoft, WINX
- Cameras/surveillance: HikVision, Dahua, Xiaomi
- Bags and sleeves: Targus, Dell, Port
Printers and Peripherals
- Laser printers and MFPS: HP, Brother, Canon
- Inkjet printers and MFPs: HP, Brother, Canon
- Projectors: Epson, Acer, Dell
- Monitors: Dell, Samsung, LG
- Scanners: Canon, Epson, HP Inc
Connectivity
- Switches: TP-Link, Ubiquiti, Cisco, Microtik, D-Link
- Routers: Microtik, Ubiquiti, D-Link, Huawei
- WiFi: Ubiquiti, TP-Link
- Structured cabling: Molex, Nvidia Networking, Zone by Datanet
- Mobile data – Vodacom, MTN, Telkom
Sustainability/power solutions
- Inverters: Mecer, SunSynk, RCT
- Solar panels: Gizzu, Canadian Solar, JA Solar
- UPSs: Gizzu, Mecer, APC, Ecoflow, RCT, Eaton
- All-in-one power solutions: Gizzu, Ecoflow, Mecer
- Generators: Gizzu, Ryobi, Bosch, Ecoflow
- Batteries: Gizzu Dyness
Software and services
- Automation (including RPA): Docuware, HubSpot, Blue Prism
- Virtualisation: VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam
- Data management: Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP): Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP
- Customer relationship management (CRM): Microsoft CRM, Sage, Salesforce, SAP
- Accounting: Sage, Quickbooks
- Payroll: Sage, Quickbooks
Security
- End-point security: Kaspersky, Fortinet, BitDefender, ESET
- Network security: Fortinet, VMware, Cisco
- Cloud security: Microsoft, Fortinet
- Mobile security: Kaspersky, BitDefender, Fortinet, ESET, Sophos
- IoT security: HikVision, Cisco, Axis, Xiaomi
- Application security: Mimecast, Trend Micro
- Managed security: Fortinet, Cisco, Sophos, SolarWinds