Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is seeking a dynamic and passionate Business Systems Analyst to play a pivotal role in enhancing business processes through technology. This role offers the flexibility of remote work and the opportunity to collaborate with a team of experts in solution design and innovation. You will be instrumental in bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions, driving efficiency, and contributing to the company’s groundbreaking advancements in the telecommunications sector.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather, verify, and document business requirements.

Refine and validate functional specifications for business requirements.

Design and develop tailored solutions including software applications, workflows, and data models.

Lead user acceptance testing by developing test cases and validating test results.

Work alongside Developers and Quality Assurance teams to breakdown specifications and set acceptance criteria.

Provide support and maintenance for existing systems while continually identifying improvement areas.

Harness opportunities by recognizing potential new functions or services.

Conduct gap analysis and recommend innovative solutions.

Facilitate change and configuration management, along with release documentation and training material preparation.

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years in Business Analysis, preferably in the telecom sector.

In-depth knowledge of OSS/BSS systems, CRM, and ERP functionalities.

Strong technical aptitude with experience in various software applications and systems.

Exceptional analytical skills to dissect complex business processes for improvement.

Effective communication skills for engaging with various stakeholders.

Project management prowess from inception to completion.

Problem-solving abilities to tackle complex challenges.

Solid business acumen to align technology solutions with business goals.

Team-oriented approach, fostering collaboration with cross-functional teams.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or related field.

Desired Skills:

CRM

SQL

ERP

business systems analysis

Telecommunications

