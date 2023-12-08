Dell extends GenAI offerings

Dell’s PowerEdge XE9680 will support the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, offering customers more choice when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) performance.

With eight MI300X GPUs, 192Gb of 5,3Tbps High Bandwidth Memory (HBM3) per GPU for a total coherent HBM3 capacity of 1,5Tb per server and over 21 petaflops of FP16 performance, the PowerEdge XE9680 with MI300X aims to democratise access to GenAI for enterprises eager to train larger models, reduce data centre footprints, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Dell has also announced with the new Dell Validated Design for Generative AI (GenAI) with AMD.

The new Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with AMD ROCm powered AI frameworks, available next year, extends the Dell Generative AI Solutions ecosystem and will include open-source LLMs.

AMD ROCm is an open-source stack of drivers, dev toolkits and APIs for AMD Instinct accelerators. Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI make it simple for Dell customers to build trusted GenAI platforms tailored to their needs by taking the guesswork out of integration, performance and sizing considerations.

The Dell PowerEdge XE9680 with AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators and Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with AMD will be available in the first half of 2024.