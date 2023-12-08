Developer – API at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a prominent worldwide supplier of software and service offerings. They collaborate with major corporations across the globe, working together to achieve customer triumph and address their most critical business obstacles, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the digital landscape. The ideal candidate will possess a demonstrated history of success and will operate in a flexible setting, either in a hybrid model or within a conventional office space, alongside a diverse team of experts spanning the globe.

Role Responsibilities:



Contributing towards the usage of product and industry knowledge.

Assist customers in solving business problems, and transforming and streamlining their operational / business processes.

Leading a team of developers / testers or acting as a technical lead for a project.

Designing, writing code, modifying and debugging product applications while performing bug verification, release testing, and beta support for assigned products.

Partnering with the end-user to establish requirements and complete technical documentation.

Helping with detailed architectural designs for software solutions and providing guidance on complex software development assignments.

Providing support to customers – resolving technical issues and error messages encountered in a live production environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, related field, or equivalent experience

Relevant Skills / Experience:



6 years of programming or software development experience in C, C++, GDC, Python, Postgres, and oracle

2+ years’ experience with SingleView

Telecommunications industry experience and related product knowledge, e.g. billing, mediation, provisioning, and settlement.

Improve algorithms, develop and review code, debug and performance tune code, and document.

Job ID:

J103800

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Developer

C++

Java

