Enterprises can’t get enough SASE as spend soars

The overall Q3 2023 SASE market – consisting of SD-WAN and SSE (security service edge) solutions – grew a vigorous 33% revenue to $2,2-billion, which set a new record, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

The SSE and SD-WAN portions of the SASE market have nearly doubled in the last 10 quarters, indicating that enterprises are thinking about both sides (networking and security) of the SASE coin.

“Although other networking and security technology markets have started to show clear struggles in a volatile macroeconomic environment, enterprises know they need to continue to invest for a future that will have hybrid work and cloud-based applications as the norm – and for many, SASE is the right approach,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior research director, Enterprise Networking and Security at Dell’Oro Group.

“While SASE still has an on-premises hardware component, we see those vendors emphasising delivering network and security services from the cloud starting to stand out.”

Additional highlights from the Q3 2023 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report include:

* Zscaler retook from Cisco the number one revenue spot in overall SASE and was the first to exceed $400-million in quarterly revenue.

* The top five overall SASE vendors were Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom (Symantec), and Fortinet.

* Revenue associated with single-vendor SASE (vendors that offer both SD-WAN and SSE) grew nearly 60% YoY and represented over half the SASE market.

* The top five single-vendor SASE vendors were Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Netskope, and Versa Networks.

* The overall SASE market is on track to surpass $8-billion for the full year 2023.