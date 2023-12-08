Information Systems Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

REQUIREMENTS:
- BSC/ CTI Software Development Certification with at least 5 years working experience in the information systems environment
- Development experience in the Application, Integration, Reporting and BI space
- Microsoft BI Stack experience utilizing SSIS, SSAS and SSRS
- Strong understanding of Agile and Kimbal methodologies
- Leading development teams successfully
- Project Management and Implementation experience
- ADVANTAGEOUS: Experience with following:
- Tabular Model Cubes
- Microsoft Certifications – PowerBI, Azure & .NET Core
- Agricultural Information Systems development & implementation experience
- IOT & Block Chain technologies
- Valid, unendorsed Driver’s License
- This role will report directly to BI Manager and indirectly to the Group Agri Manager and Head of Finance and Logistics.
DIRECT REPORTS: Junior Applications Developer, Junior BI Developer, IT Graduate Intern
KEY RELATIONSHIPS: Internal: Departmental Management Committees (Manco), Agri Division: Farm Managers, Feedmil Management, Farm Services. IS (BI) & IT Teams, Finance team, Systems Administrators
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- To understand the core business of the applicable division/s and the key metrics utilized to measure divisional performance and apply this knowledge to know or understand Utilizing this understanding: Enable the business to make sound decisions by serving up reliable and accurate data, whilst also unlocking data value through visualizations
- Maintain priorities applied to systems implementations, development & support requests as agreed to by the Senior Management Team
- Manage development & implementation activities (including your own, Junior & External resources) to meet agreed deadlines
- Drive development efficiencies through ongoing review of time spent vs output as well as holding service providers accountable to deliver on requirements
- Administrate applicable information systems
- Provide ongoing support to the division
- Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones
- Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
- Provide Business Intelligence insight through well crafted visualizations
- Provide consistent up time for business critical systems
- Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
- Manage internal and external teams effectively
- Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously
- Utilize established board templates on [URL Removed] to implement project planning prior to execution
- Manage [URL Removed] captured information to keep information accurate /reliable
- Review execution dashboards to monitor execution and mitigate the potential for time and/or cost overruns
- Solutions to meet strategic divisional systems roadmap or else highlight deviations from strategic systems roadmap with the BI Manager for discussion / resolution
- All generated code (C#.Net, T-SQL etc.) to be commented and structured according to Internal Standards and Best Practice. Implement code reviews and hold technical resources accountable to these standards
- Understand business processes by reviewing operations and gaining knowledge by observing on the ground processes
- Spend time with key individuals and teams to understand their needs
- Translate practical observations and processes into a solution specification that has understandable terms (i.e. not filled with technical jargon)
- Submit all specifications and plan of action (including resource allocations) for execution to BI Manager for approval prior to execution and communication to divisional Senior Management
- Provide Business Intelligence insight through well crafted visualizations
- Business Intelligence development work to comply with Kimbal methodologies, Best Practice and internal Development standards
- Quality Assurance processes are to be put in place to prevent bad data from being moved into the Datawarehouse
- Maintain strong SQL development standards to provide best performance possible for all data sets (whether small or significant in size)
- Visualizations must be thoroughly tested for accuracy and relevance before presenting to key stake holders
- Provide consistent up time for business critical systems
- Setup the necessary processes to monitor key systems to mitigate unnecessary faults or down time
- Manage related processes around Server maintenance, SQL database maintenance and application development best practices to enforce best practice as well as prevention of exposure to internal / external cyber attacks
- Plan deployments during off-peak time periods to minimize business disruption
- Educate uses through motivating infrastructure / 3rd party software upgrades / purchases to address aged hardware and technologies or monitoring gaps
- Implement and manage a support roster to provide availability for after hours support
- Synchronize system administration (i.e. ensure consistent master data across all systems/sub-systems)
- Educate end users on the importance of master data creation in sub systems (e.g. Employee Numbers consistent with Group HR system etc.)
- Review and implement processes to highlight master data mis-matches for resolution by the relevant system administrators
- Manage internal and external teams effectively
- Review time worked regularly for yourself as well as subordinates and external parties
- Address internal gaps through ongoing development
- Address external gaps through holding service providers accountable to deliverables as well as guiding them with possible team development / intervention opportunities to improve delivery
- Participate in Group IS team building events
- Look for opportunities and initiate divisional team building events
- Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously
- Setup SLAs in freshdesk for turnarounds
- Monitor turnarounds and address potential bottle necks
- Develop and mentor juniors to be able to resolve complex support requests independently
- Report monthly on helpdesk support
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Agriculture
- Blockchain
- Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft BI Stack
- Power BI
- Project Management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund Contribution