Information Systems Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Dec 8, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • BSC/ CTI Software Development Certification with at least 5 years working experience in the information systems environment
  • Development experience in the Application, Integration, Reporting and BI space
  • Microsoft BI Stack experience utilizing SSIS, SSAS and SSRS
  • Strong understanding of Agile and Kimbal methodologies
  • Leading development teams successfully
  • Project Management and Implementation experience
  • ADVANTAGEOUS: Experience with following:
  • Tabular Model Cubes
  • Microsoft Certifications – PowerBI, Azure & .NET Core
  • Agricultural Information Systems development & implementation experience
  • IOT & Block Chain technologies
  • Valid, unendorsed Driver’s License
  • This role will report directly to BI Manager and indirectly to the Group Agri Manager and Head of Finance and Logistics.
    DIRECT REPORTS: Junior Applications Developer, Junior BI Developer, IT Graduate Intern
    KEY RELATIONSHIPS: Internal: Departmental Management Committees (Manco), Agri Division: Farm Managers, Feedmil Management, Farm Services. IS (BI) & IT Teams, Finance team, Systems Administrators

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • To understand the core business of the applicable division/s and the key metrics utilized to measure divisional performance and apply this knowledge to know or understand Utilizing this understanding: Enable the business to make sound decisions by serving up reliable and accurate data, whilst also unlocking data value through visualizations
  • Maintain priorities applied to systems implementations, development & support requests as agreed to by the Senior Management Team
  • Manage development & implementation activities (including your own, Junior & External resources) to meet agreed deadlines
  • Drive development efficiencies through ongoing review of time spent vs output as well as holding service providers accountable to deliver on requirements
  • Administrate applicable information systems
  • Provide ongoing support to the division
  • Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones
  • Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
  • Provide Business Intelligence insight through well crafted visualizations
  • Provide consistent up time for business critical systems
  • Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
  • Manage internal and external teams effectively
  • Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously
  • Utilize established board templates on [URL Removed] to implement project planning prior to execution
  • Manage [URL Removed] captured information to keep information accurate /reliable
  • Review execution dashboards to monitor execution and mitigate the potential for time and/or cost overruns
  • Solutions to meet strategic divisional systems roadmap or else highlight deviations from strategic systems roadmap with the BI Manager for discussion / resolution
  • All generated code (C#.Net, T-SQL etc.) to be commented and structured according to Internal Standards and Best Practice. Implement code reviews and hold technical resources accountable to these standards
  • Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
  • Understand business processes by reviewing operations and gaining knowledge by observing on the ground processes
  • Spend time with key individuals and teams to understand their needs
  • Translate practical observations and processes into a solution specification that has understandable terms (i.e. not filled with technical jargon)
  • Submit all specifications and plan of action (including resource allocations) for execution to BI Manager for approval prior to execution and communication to divisional Senior Management
  • Provide Business Intelligence insight through well crafted visualizations
  • Business Intelligence development work to comply with Kimbal methodologies, Best Practice and internal Development standards
  • Quality Assurance processes are to be put in place to prevent bad data from being moved into the Datawarehouse
  • Maintain strong SQL development standards to provide best performance possible for all data sets (whether small or significant in size)
  • Visualizations must be thoroughly tested for accuracy and relevance before presenting to key stake holders
  • Provide consistent up time for business critical systems
  • Setup the necessary processes to monitor key systems to mitigate unnecessary faults or down time
  • Manage related processes around Server maintenance, SQL database maintenance and application development best practices to enforce best practice as well as prevention of exposure to internal / external cyber attacks
  • Plan deployments during off-peak time periods to minimize business disruption
  • Educate uses through motivating infrastructure / 3rd party software upgrades / purchases to address aged hardware and technologies or monitoring gaps
  • Implement and manage a support roster to provide availability for after hours support
  • Synchronize system administration (i.e. ensure consistent master data across all systems/sub-systems)
  • Educate end users on the importance of master data creation in sub systems (e.g. Employee Numbers consistent with Group HR system etc.)
  • Review and implement processes to highlight master data mis-matches for resolution by the relevant system administrators
  • Manage internal and external teams effectively
  • Review time worked regularly for yourself as well as subordinates and external parties
  • Address internal gaps through ongoing development
  • Address external gaps through holding service providers accountable to deliverables as well as guiding them with possible team development / intervention opportunities to improve delivery
  • Participate in Group IS team building events
  • Look for opportunities and initiate divisional team building events
  • Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously
  • Setup SLAs in freshdesk for turnarounds
  • Monitor turnarounds and address potential bottle necks
  • Develop and mentor juniors to be able to resolve complex support requests independently
  • Report monthly on helpdesk support

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Agriculture
  • Blockchain
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft BI Stack
  • Power BI
  • Project Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund Contribution

