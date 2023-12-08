Junior Developer (Java, Angular, SQL) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

AN ambitious Junior Developer with a passion for all things Coding, is sought by provider of cutting-edge Cloud & Business Solutions to join its Remote team. The ideal candidate must be hungry to learn and grow, demonstrate commitment and be willing to put in extra hours. You must possess strong Frontend Development and your tech toolset should include Java, Angular, SQL (Preferably MySQL), Git SCM, Jira and preferably some Linux.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Developer

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position