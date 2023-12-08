MD cuts tenure at SITA short

Just nine months into his five-year contract as MD of the State IT Agency (SITA), Dr Bongani Mabaso is stepping down.

Dr Mabaso joined Sita on 1 April 2023, on a fixed-term contract for five years. In a statement today (8 December), SITA says he has decided to pursue interests elsewhere, and the board has accepted the move.

Ntutule Tshenye has been appointed as the acting-MD, moving from his current role as executive: national regional consulting services with immediate effect (9 December).

Dr Mabaso will serve his notice period of December 2023 to hand over to Tshenye.