Mid-Level Developer (Java, Angular, SQL) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR passion for coding and commitment to deliver exceptional tech solutions is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Cloud & Business Solutions to fill the role of its next Mid-Level Developer. Your tech toolset must include Java, Angular, SQL (Preferably MySQL), Git SCM, Jira and preferably some Linux. You will also require strong Frontend Development skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

