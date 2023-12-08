Elevate Your Career with iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Innovation Meets Impact. We are looking for a skilled and customer-focused On-site Desktop Support Engineer to join our IT team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in providing technical support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a positive end-user experience.
What you’ll do:
- Provide end-user support to various levels of end users (various levels of seniority, race and sex).
- Troubleshooting on end-user devices.
- Assist with a range of applications troubleshooting.
- Assist with basic network and connectivity issues.
Your Expertise:
- Working in a support environment and dealing with end users of various seniority.
- Working with Microsoft products predominantly but there are also other applications used.
Qualifications Required:
- Desktop Support Microsoft products
- A+
- IT related courses/ training
- End-user engagement, helpful and friendly
- English Afrikaans fluent speak (read write additional)
- Own transport essential.
Work Environment:
- This is a mine, and the sites (shafts) are geologically disbursed thus traveling between shafts to assist users is a daily occurrence.
- You will not be required to go underground but will work on shafts and the HQ.
- Generally, it is hot and humid here, and the working environments are dirty and dusty.
- You will be required to wear PPE to access various portions of the mine.
- You will have to pass a yearly physical exam to work on the mine so you will need to be physically fit. You will also be required to carry equipment thus U need to be physically strong.
- Random alcohol testing is done, if U blows positive you will be dismissed immediately.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Location: Limpopo
- Physical demands: Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas.
- Travel: Yes, daily to the shafts.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery