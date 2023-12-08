On-site Desktop Support Engineer – Limpopo

Elevate Your Career with iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Innovation Meets Impact. We are looking for a skilled and customer-focused On-site Desktop Support Engineer to join our IT team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in providing technical support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a positive end-user experience.

What you’ll do:

Provide end-user support to various levels of end users (various levels of seniority, race and sex).

Troubleshooting on end-user devices.

Assist with a range of applications troubleshooting.

Assist with basic network and connectivity issues.

Your Expertise:

Working in a support environment and dealing with end users of various seniority.

Working with Microsoft products predominantly but there are also other applications used.

Qualifications Required:

Desktop Support Microsoft products

A+

IT related courses/ training

End-user engagement, helpful and friendly

English Afrikaans fluent speak (read write additional)

Own transport essential.



Work Environment:

This is a mine, and the sites (shafts) are geologically disbursed thus traveling between shafts to assist users is a daily occurrence.

You will not be required to go underground but will work on shafts and the HQ.

Generally, it is hot and humid here, and the working environments are dirty and dusty.

You will be required to wear PPE to access various portions of the mine.

You will have to pass a yearly physical exam to work on the mine so you will need to be physically fit. You will also be required to carry equipment thus U need to be physically strong.

Random alcohol testing is done, if U blows positive you will be dismissed immediately.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Limpopo

Limpopo Physical demands: Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas.

Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas. Travel: Yes, daily to the shafts.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

