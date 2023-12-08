On-site Desktop Support Engineer – Limpopo

Dec 8, 2023

Elevate Your Career with iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Innovation Meets Impact. We are looking for a skilled and customer-focused On-site Desktop Support Engineer to join our IT team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in providing technical support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a positive end-user experience.

What you’ll do:

  • Provide end-user support to various levels of end users (various levels of seniority, race and sex).

  • Troubleshooting on end-user devices.

  • Assist with a range of applications troubleshooting.

  • Assist with basic network and connectivity issues.

Your Expertise:

  • Working in a support environment and dealing with end users of various seniority.

  • Working with Microsoft products predominantly but there are also other applications used.

Qualifications Required:

  • Desktop Support Microsoft products

  • A+

  • IT related courses/ training

  • End-user engagement, helpful and friendly

  • English Afrikaans fluent speak (read write additional)

  • Own transport essential.

Work Environment:

  • This is a mine, and the sites (shafts) are geologically disbursed thus traveling between shafts to assist users is a daily occurrence.

  • You will not be required to go underground but will work on shafts and the HQ.

  • Generally, it is hot and humid here, and the working environments are dirty and dusty.

  • You will be required to wear PPE to access various portions of the mine.

  • You will have to pass a yearly physical exam to work on the mine so you will need to be physically fit. You will also be required to carry equipment thus U need to be physically strong.

  • Random alcohol testing is done, if U blows positive you will be dismissed immediately.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Location: Limpopo

  • Physical demands: Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas.

  • Travel: Yes, daily to the shafts.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position