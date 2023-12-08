POSITION PURPOSE
- As a QA Tester in our Enterprise Delivery Application Environment, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality, reliability, and performance of our software applications. You will be responsible for testing and validating various components and functionalities within our enterprise-level applications to meet the highest standards of excellence.
- This role requires attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and a proactive approach to ensure the successful delivery of software solutions to our clients
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as Computer Science, Information Technology, or Software Engineering, is often preferred.
- Fundamental knowledge of software testing principles and methodologies, including manual and automated testing.
- Proficiency in testing tools and frameworks such as Selenium, JUnit, TestNG.
- Familiarity with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Software Testing Life Cycle (STLC processes and methodologies.
- Solid knowledge of SQL and ability to write complex queries for data validation.
- ISTQB or other relevant testing certifications are a plus.
- Ability to design effective test cases and test plans based on requirements and functional specifications.
- Proficiency in using bug tracking and test management tools, such as Jira, TestRail, or similar.
- Skill in creating and maintaining test documentation, including test scripts, test cases, test data, and test reports.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills to collaborate with developers, business analysts, and other stakeholders.
- Meticulous attention to detail to identify and report defects accurately.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills to troubleshoot and isolate issues effectively.
- Knowledge of test data management and the ability to create, manage, and manipulate test data as needed.
- Flexibility to adapt to different testing types (e.g., functional, integration, regression, performance) and software domains.
- Basic understanding of test automation concepts and tools, especially for roles that involve automated testing.
- Ability to think critically and creatively to identify testing scenarios and edge case.
- Capability to work effectively in a team, as testing often involves collaboration with various stakeholders.
Key stakeholders:
- Work closely with software development team to understand application requirements, report and verify defects, and ensure that the software functions correctly.
- Collaborating with the business analysts gain a clear understanding of business requirements.
- Work with product owners to validate that the software meets the product vision and user expectations.
- Provide input to the project team/manager on testing efforts and timelines to ensure they align with the project goals.
- Gather feedback from end users to ensure that the software meets their needs and expectations.
- Work with security experts for security testing to identify vulnerabilities.
- Interact with database administrators to ensure data integrity.
- Collaborate with IT operations teams where relevant.
- Collaborate with customer support teams to understand address common customer issues and improve software quality.
Competencies Preferred:
- Customer Focused, at the forefront of providing service excellence.
- Action Oriented, able to take on new challenges with enthusiasm.
- Trustworthy, able to gain the confidence and trust of others easily and honour commitments.
- Innovative, able to spot opportunities to do things better and share best practice.
- Collaborative, building and maintaining strong working relationships and working with colleagues to meet shared goals
POSITION OUTPUTS
Key accountabilities and decision ownership:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to understand application requirements and testing scope.
- Create comprehensive test plans, test cases, and test scripts based on functional and technical specifications.
- Execute functional, integration, regression, and performance testing for complex enterprise-level applications.
- Identify, report, and track defects through a robust bug tracking system, ensuring their resolution and validation.
- Conduct end-to-end testing to validate the application’s functionality, usability, and compatibility across different environments.
- Participate in test data preparation and data validation to ensure accurate test scenarios and results.
- Develop and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks for repeatable and efficient testing processes.
- Stay updated with industry best practices, tools, and technologies to continuously improve testing methodologies.
- Collaborate in Agile/Scrum development processes, participating in sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives.
- Assist in the implementation of Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD) processes for improved software delivery.
- Contribute to the improvement of QA processes and standards, striving for continuous quality enhancement.
Key performance indicators:
- Test Cycle Time: Measure the time it takes to complete a testing cycle.
- Effective Test cases: check how often your tests find problems.
- Issues Found in Production: Keep track of how many defects slip through to the live environment.
- Regression testing Automation: See how many tests can be automated to save time.
- Customer Satisfaction: gather feedback on software quality from users.
- Test environment Reliability: ensure your testing environment works well.
- Complete test Documentation: Verify that your testing documents are up to date.
- Defect resolution Time: Measure how long it takes to fix issues.
- Efficiency of testing process: Evaluate how well your testing procedures work
Desired Skills:
- Unit testing
- Integration testing
- System testing
- Performance testing
- Regression testing
- User acceptance testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree