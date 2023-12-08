QA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 8, 2023

POSITION PURPOSE

  • As a QA Tester in our Enterprise Delivery Application Environment, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality, reliability, and performance of our software applications. You will be responsible for testing and validating various components and functionalities within our enterprise-level applications to meet the highest standards of excellence.
  • This role requires attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and a proactive approach to ensure the successful delivery of software solutions to our clients

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as Computer Science, Information Technology, or Software Engineering, is often preferred.
  • Fundamental knowledge of software testing principles and methodologies, including manual and automated testing.
  • Proficiency in testing tools and frameworks such as Selenium, JUnit, TestNG.
  • Familiarity with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Software Testing Life Cycle (STLC processes and methodologies.
  • Solid knowledge of SQL and ability to write complex queries for data validation.
  • ISTQB or other relevant testing certifications are a plus.
  • Ability to design effective test cases and test plans based on requirements and functional specifications.
  • Proficiency in using bug tracking and test management tools, such as Jira, TestRail, or similar.
  • Skill in creating and maintaining test documentation, including test scripts, test cases, test data, and test reports.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills to collaborate with developers, business analysts, and other stakeholders.
  • Meticulous attention to detail to identify and report defects accurately.
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills to troubleshoot and isolate issues effectively.
  • Knowledge of test data management and the ability to create, manage, and manipulate test data as needed.
  • Flexibility to adapt to different testing types (e.g., functional, integration, regression, performance) and software domains.
  • Basic understanding of test automation concepts and tools, especially for roles that involve automated testing.
  • Ability to think critically and creatively to identify testing scenarios and edge case.
  • Capability to work effectively in a team, as testing often involves collaboration with various stakeholders.
    Key stakeholders:
  • Work closely with software development team to understand application requirements, report and verify defects, and ensure that the software functions correctly.
  • Collaborating with the business analysts gain a clear understanding of business requirements.
  • Work with product owners to validate that the software meets the product vision and user expectations.
  • Provide input to the project team/manager on testing efforts and timelines to ensure they align with the project goals.
  • Gather feedback from end users to ensure that the software meets their needs and expectations.
  • Work with security experts for security testing to identify vulnerabilities.
  • Interact with database administrators to ensure data integrity.
  • Collaborate with IT operations teams where relevant.
  • Collaborate with customer support teams to understand address common customer issues and improve software quality.
    Competencies Preferred:
  • Customer Focused, at the forefront of providing service excellence.
  • Action Oriented, able to take on new challenges with enthusiasm.
  • Trustworthy, able to gain the confidence and trust of others easily and honour commitments.
  • Innovative, able to spot opportunities to do things better and share best practice.
  • Collaborative, building and maintaining strong working relationships and working with colleagues to meet shared goals

POSITION OUTPUTS
Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to understand application requirements and testing scope.
  • Create comprehensive test plans, test cases, and test scripts based on functional and technical specifications.
  • Execute functional, integration, regression, and performance testing for complex enterprise-level applications.
  • Identify, report, and track defects through a robust bug tracking system, ensuring their resolution and validation.
  • Conduct end-to-end testing to validate the application’s functionality, usability, and compatibility across different environments.
  • Participate in test data preparation and data validation to ensure accurate test scenarios and results.
  • Develop and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks for repeatable and efficient testing processes.
  • Stay updated with industry best practices, tools, and technologies to continuously improve testing methodologies.
  • Collaborate in Agile/Scrum development processes, participating in sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives.
  • Assist in the implementation of Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD) processes for improved software delivery.
  • Contribute to the improvement of QA processes and standards, striving for continuous quality enhancement.
    Key performance indicators:
  • Test Cycle Time: Measure the time it takes to complete a testing cycle.
  • Effective Test cases: check how often your tests find problems.
  • Issues Found in Production: Keep track of how many defects slip through to the live environment.
  • Regression testing Automation: See how many tests can be automated to save time.
  • Customer Satisfaction: gather feedback on software quality from users.
  • Test environment Reliability: ensure your testing environment works well.
  • Complete test Documentation: Verify that your testing documents are up to date.
  • Defect resolution Time: Measure how long it takes to fix issues.
  • Efficiency of testing process: Evaluate how well your testing procedures work

Desired Skills:

  • Unit testing
  • Integration testing
  • System testing
  • Performance testing
  • Regression testing
  • User acceptance testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

