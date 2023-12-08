Senior Data Analyst

The Data Analyst will play a critical role in shaping and contributing to the data strategy of the company and transforming data into actionable insights. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data analysis and visualization, as well as experience working with large datasets in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. The candidate will enjoy mentoring and providing advice and guidance to other team members.

Minimum Requirements:

Passionate about data, analytics, and automation. Experience cleaning and modelling large quantities of raw, disorganised data.

Experience working with a variety of complex data sources.

Comfort working in a highly agile and intensely iterative environment.

Proven experience working as a Data Analyst or in a similar role.

Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages like SQL, Python, R, or other statistical software.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work with complex datasets. Positive and solution orientated mindset.

Experience with data visualization tools like Power BI, or similar tools.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to present technical information clearly and understandably. Clearly and concisely communicate complex business logic, technical requirements, and design recommendations through iterative solutions.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Desired Skills:

analysis tools

SQL

Python

