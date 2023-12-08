Software Developer – Western Cape George

Full-stack Developer

Stable company in the manufacturing industry in George, Western Cape

Experience: 3-4 Years +.

If you only have backend exp, you should be open to learn new technologies for front-end as well.

Key Responsibilities/Duties/Qualities:

Review/Test/Fix current system

Design API’s (Micro-Services)

Design new systems to solve business problems while considering the product reference architecture (Monolith System)

Produce detailed designs and implement code according to those designs

Requirements:

OOP proficient

Understanding business processes In industrial environment

Keen knowledge seeker and loves to learn new technologies

Capable of problem solving independently, with timely estimates

Capable of designing solutions without supervision

Critical Thinking

High level SDLC experience

Assists team on the floor with any technical difficulty

Must Have Technical Skills:

Micro-Services, API’s (creating/testing API endpoints in postman)

Docker Containers, and networks

JWT, OAuth2 security

MQTT, RabbitMQ

MSSQL, MYSQL, SSMS

Ngrok

C#, .NET 6 and below , Entity Framework, WinForms

Python

React (JavaScript, Css, Html)

Crystal Reports -> Being moved to plain Html

Micro-Controller C++ (Interfacing with various sensors and micro-controllers)

ESP32, Arduino knowledge is a must

Electronics Knowledge is a must

Troubleshooting internal networks

Troubleshooting PC’s (Technician)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A very stable manufacturing company that has been in existance for over 30 years.

