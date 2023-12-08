Software Developer – Western Cape George

Full-stack Developer
Stable company in the manufacturing industry in George, Western Cape
Experience: 3-4 Years +.
If you only have backend exp, you should be open to learn new technologies for front-end as well.
Key Responsibilities/Duties/Qualities:
- Review/Test/Fix current system
- Design API’s (Micro-Services)
- Design new systems to solve business problems while considering the product reference architecture (Monolith System)
- Produce detailed designs and implement code according to those designs
Requirements:
- OOP proficient
- Understanding business processes In industrial environment
- Keen knowledge seeker and loves to learn new technologies
- Capable of problem solving independently, with timely estimates
- Capable of designing solutions without supervision
- Critical Thinking
- High level SDLC experience
- Assists team on the floor with any technical difficulty
Must Have Technical Skills:
- Micro-Services, API’s (creating/testing API endpoints in postman)
- Docker Containers, and networks
- JWT, OAuth2 security
- MQTT, RabbitMQ
- MSSQL, MYSQL, SSMS
- Ngrok
- C#, .NET 6 and below , Entity Framework, WinForms
- Python
- React (JavaScript, Css, Html)
- Crystal Reports -> Being moved to plain Html
- Micro-Controller C++ (Interfacing with various sensors and micro-controllers)
- ESP32, Arduino knowledge is a must
- Electronics Knowledge is a must
- Troubleshooting internal networks
- Troubleshooting PC’s (Technician)
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
A very stable manufacturing company that has been in existance for over 30 years.