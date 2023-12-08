Solution Anaylst at Reverside

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Solution Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Solution Analyst will be responsible for making cross-border collections by leveraging distributed ledger (Blockchain) and cloud-based (AWS) technologies.

The specific problems that will be addressed by this position involve building out API’s and potentially getting involved with some UI (Angular) development as well.

At a later stage there will also be a component that involves maintaining and possibly extending smart contracts and integrations with web3, experience is not required however beneficial.

The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various (agile methodologies, FX, digital asset knowledge), excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Ideally looking for someone with a product sense, product execution and analytics, leadership, technical know-how, blockchain knowledge, and learnability. They need to be adaptable to change.

As a Product Owner, you will play a pivotal role in driving the development and success of IT products within the organization.

You will act as the bridge between business stakeholders and the development team, defining product features, prioritizing tasks, and ensuring that the IT products meet business objectives and user needs. Your expertise will be crucial in delivering high-quality, efficient, and user-friendly IT solutions.

Key Responsibilite

• Product Vision: Define and communicate the long-term vision and goals for IT products, aligning them with the organization’s overall strategic objectives.

• Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with business stakeholders, end-users, and cross-functional teams to gather requirements, understand their needs, and prioritize feature requests.

• Product Backlog Management: Create, maintain, and prioritize the product backlog, ensuring it is well-organized and reflects the most valuable and urgent tasks.

• User Story Development: Write clear and concise user stories, acceptance criteria, and other relevant documentation to guide the development team.

• Release Planning: Collaborate with the development team to plan and prioritize product releases, taking into consideration resource constraints and business priorities.

• Sprint Planning: Participate in sprint planning meetings, provide input on sprint goals, and help resolve any questions or issues raised by the development team.

• Continuous Improvement: Continuously monitor and evaluate the performance of IT products, gather feedback, and make data-driven decisions to improve product quality and user satisfaction.

• Risk Management: Identify and manage risks associated with product development, including technical challenges, resource constraints, and changes in business priorities.

• Quality Assurance: Work closely with the QA team to ensure that the product meets quality standards and functional requirements.

• Documentation: Maintain up-to-date product documentation, including user guides, release notes, and process flows.

• Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users and internal stakeholders to ensure they can effectively use and benefit from the IT products.

• Market Research: Stay informed about industry trends, competitors, and emerging technologies to make informed product decisions.

• This Product Owner role is critical for ensuring that IT products align with the organization’s strategic goals and meet the needs of both business stakeholders and end-users.

Requirements:

• Proven experience as a Product Owner or similar role in IT product development. Strong understanding of agile methodologies, such as Scrum and Kanban. Excellent communication and collaboration skills to effectively work with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Analytical mindset and the ability to make data-driven decisions. Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Familiarity with project management tools and software development methodologies. Knowledge of IT infrastructure, software development processes, and technology trends. Agile or Scrum certification. FX or digital asset knowledge. Must have financial services experience.

• Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Business, or a related field (master’s degree preferred).

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

