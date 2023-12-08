Technical Product Manager

As a Technical Product Owner, you will be responsible for overseeing the development and management of technical products within our organization. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, designers, and stakeholders, to define product requirements, prioritize tasks, and ensure the successful delivery of high-quality technical solutions.

Requirements:

Proven experience (6 years) in a similar technical product management or product owner role.

Strong understanding of software development methodologies, especially Agile (Scrum, Kanban).

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Technical background with a solid grasp of software development principles and technologies.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Analytical mindset with a focus on problem-solving and decision-making.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business, or related field (preferred).

Block chain knowledge

FX or Digital assets knowledge

Corporate and Investment banking experience – MUST HAVE

Desired Skills:

Banking

Block chain knowledge

FX

Digital assets knowledge

Product managing

Product Planning

Product Development

Product Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

