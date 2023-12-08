Technical Product Manager

As a Technical Product Owner, you will be responsible for overseeing the development and management of technical products within our organization. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, designers, and stakeholders, to define product requirements, prioritize tasks, and ensure the successful delivery of high-quality technical solutions.
Requirements:
- Proven experience (6 years) in a similar technical product management or product owner role.
- Strong understanding of software development methodologies, especially Agile (Scrum, Kanban).
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
- Technical background with a solid grasp of software development principles and technologies.
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
- Analytical mindset with a focus on problem-solving and decision-making.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business, or related field (preferred).
- Block chain knowledge
- FX or Digital assets knowledge
- Corporate and Investment banking experience – MUST HAVE
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- Block chain knowledge
- FX
- Digital assets knowledge
- Product managing
- Product Planning
- Product Development
- Product Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years