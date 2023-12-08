Technical Product Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 8, 2023

As a Technical Product Owner, you will be responsible for overseeing the development and management of technical products within our organization. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, designers, and stakeholders, to define product requirements, prioritize tasks, and ensure the successful delivery of high-quality technical solutions.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience (6 years) in a similar technical product management or product owner role.
  • Strong understanding of software development methodologies, especially Agile (Scrum, Kanban).
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
  • Technical background with a solid grasp of software development principles and technologies.
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
  • Analytical mindset with a focus on problem-solving and decision-making.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business, or related field (preferred).
  • Block chain knowledge
  • FX or Digital assets knowledge
  • Corporate and Investment banking experience – MUST HAVE

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Block chain knowledge
  • FX
  • Digital assets knowledge
  • Product managing
  • Product Planning
  • Product Development
  • Product Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

