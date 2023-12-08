Yoco, MediaTek collaborate on easy payment acceptance for businesses

Yoco has collaborated with MediaTek to create fast, easy-to-use card machines for small businesses in Africa. The new Yoco Neo Touch range is powered by MediaTek Genio series of chipsets – Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

The Yoco Neo Touch card machine connects to 4G networks to offer blazing-quick speeds and unlimited data. At R899, it is a card machine that can process tap, chip and pin, and mobile payments in under three seconds.

With a battery that lasts all day, an easy-to-use touchscreen, and the ability to accept payments right out of the box, Yoco Neo Touch makes payments acceptance fast and seamless for small merchants.

“At MediaTek, we recognise that small, owner-operated businesses play a vital role in African economies. But high monthly and transaction costs for card machines mean that they’re often excluded from formal payments infrastructure,” says Rami Osman, director for business development at MediaTek Middle East and Africa

“Our platforms enable innovators like Yoco to come to market rapidly with solutions for small merchants that meet customers’ demands for seamless payment experiences. This boosts financial inclusion by helping small merchants decrease their reliance on cash, enabling them to improve cash flow management and compete with large retailers on a more even footing.”

Berno Potgieter, product lead: hardware at Yoco, adds: “The core customer for the Neo Touch is a small business, where a time-strapped owner is juggling money constraints, cash flow problems and operational challenges like loadshedding. South African business owners don’t need more problems–that’s why with the Neo Touch, we offer drama-free payments. As our hardware platform provider, MediaTek accelerates our time to market with reliable, and innovative products for small businesses.”