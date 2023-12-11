6 x Senior Java Developers LS – Western Cape

Dec 11, 2023

Join a DYNAMIC Agile team who are experts in their unique and exciting industry!

Minimum Requirements:

  • Java, TypeScript, SQL
    • Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen Debugging and infer information from source code
    • Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases
    • Bonus: working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers
    • Bonus: working between distributed teams and virtual domains
    • VueJS Single Page Applications
      • VueJS 2

  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot

  • RESTful API communications

  • An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Beneficial:

  • Argo
  • GitCI and other CI/CD tools
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • NodeJS
  • VueJS

What you will be doing :

  • Develop defect-free code.
  • Work within an agile team.
  • Daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
  • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
  • Deliver on sprint commitments.
  • Document solutions
  • Knowledge share
  • Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Senior Developer
  • Full stack
  • Hibernate
  • Springboot

