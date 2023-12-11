6 x Senior Java Developers LS – Western Cape

Join a DYNAMIC Agile team who are experts in their unique and exciting industry!

Minimum Requirements:

Java, TypeScript, SQL Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen Debugging and infer information from source code Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases Bonus: working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers Bonus: working between distributed teams and virtual domains VueJS Single Page Applications VueJS 2

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

RESTful API communications

An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Beneficial:

Argo

GitCI and other CI/CD tools

Kibana

Grafana

NodeJS

VueJS

What you will be doing :

Develop defect-free code.

Work within an agile team.

Daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Document solutions

Knowledge share

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Senior Developer

Full stack

Hibernate

Springboot

Learn more/Apply for this position