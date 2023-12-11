6 x Senior Java Developers LS

Join a DYNAMIC Agile team who are experts in their unique and exciting industry!
Minimum Requirements:
- Java, TypeScript, SQL
- Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen Debugging and infer information from source code
- Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases
- Bonus: working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers
- Bonus: working between distributed teams and virtual domains
- VueJS Single Page Applications
- VueJS 2
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- RESTful API communications
- An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s
Beneficial:
- Argo
- GitCI and other CI/CD tools
- Kibana
- Grafana
- NodeJS
- VueJS
What you will be doing :
- Develop defect-free code.
- Work within an agile team.
- Daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
- Deliver on sprint commitments.
- Document solutions
- Knowledge share
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Senior Developer
- Full stack
- Hibernate
- Springboot