Automated Tester at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

AUTOMATION TESTER

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary

Creates a testing strategy and participates in the creation of automated testing scenarios. Prepares and coordinates test plans and testing scenarios. Conducts necessary tests according to the testing strategy, registration of defects, control of elimination.

Key Responsibilities

Develop, implement and maintain the test automation frameworks.

Performing API Testing using tools like Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.

Mobile Application automation, including Appium and other mobile supported testing tools

Ensuring data quality in the test environments.

Monitoring of the test environment status e.g., data quality, scheduled and unscheduled downtimes, performance, and readiness.

Provide technical leadership and support the creation of automated tests.

Advise on innovative testing products and solutions.

Define and administer standard testing architecture, processes, and tools across all engagements and methodologies

Ensure quality practices across functional and non-functional testing.

Support the strategic direction of our Continuous Testing and Assurance Practice

Running of the quality engineering Community of Practice.

Review the scripting from the QA Engineers and ensure our agreed standards are met and maintained.

Ensure the infrastructure needed for our technical testing solutions is in good working order, fit for purpose, and used effectively and efficiently.

Install applications and databases relevant to automation and manage access to automation infrastructure and code repository.

Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.

Gather requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop the best automation solutions

Lead and mentor junior Automation testers

Provide multi-level reporting across test delivery including senior stakeholders

Qualifications

Relevant Bachelors Degree/ Masters Degree in Computer Science or IT related field

Experience

4-7 years relevant work experience

Test Automation framework development and maintenance

Test script generation and review

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution and recording.

High quality and accuracy in test automation delivery

Test status updates.

Test closure activities

Learn more/Apply for this position