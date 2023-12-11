Business Analyst

Dec 11, 2023

What would make you successful in this role?

  • Experienced in Business and Process Automation Analysis, the delivery, and the implementation of these projects, combined with an exceptional understanding of the core automation technologies

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum of 12 years’ experience as a Business Process Automation Business Analyst.
  • Experience in Project Management, SDLC, including requirements gathering, evaluation of available options and cost/benefit analysis, development of implementation strategies, testing and deployment.
  • Experience with Business Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation, Enterprise Content Management, Business Process and/or Workflow automation
  • .Strong Excel [URL Removed] in using JIRA and Confluence.
  • Experience in researching, preparing, analysing, and composing reports, flowcharts, internal controls, documentation, manuals, guidelines, financial data, presentations, and correspondence.
  • Experience developing information and conducting group presentations.
  • Must have experience in writing test plans, test cases and testing.
  • Strong Change Management experience.
  • Process Modelling using BPMN, Visio for example.
  • Process Mining experience would be beneficial.
  • Exception communication skills.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams of architects, developers, testers, and product owners other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.
  • Strong delivery capabilities would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • robotics
  • Business Analyst
  • process mining

