What would make you successful in this role?
- Experienced in Business and Process Automation Analysis, the delivery, and the implementation of these projects, combined with an exceptional understanding of the core automation technologies
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 12 years’ experience as a Business Process Automation Business Analyst.
- Experience in Project Management, SDLC, including requirements gathering, evaluation of available options and cost/benefit analysis, development of implementation strategies, testing and deployment.
- Experience with Business Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation, Enterprise Content Management, Business Process and/or Workflow automation
- .Strong Excel [URL Removed] in using JIRA and Confluence.
- Experience in researching, preparing, analysing, and composing reports, flowcharts, internal controls, documentation, manuals, guidelines, financial data, presentations, and correspondence.
- Experience developing information and conducting group presentations.
- Must have experience in writing test plans, test cases and testing.
- Strong Change Management experience.
- Process Modelling using BPMN, Visio for example.
- Process Mining experience would be beneficial.
- Exception communication skills.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams of architects, developers, testers, and product owners other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.
- Strong delivery capabilities would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- robotics
- Business Analyst
- process mining