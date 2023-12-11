Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

What would make you successful in this role?

Experienced in Business and Process Automation Analysis, the delivery, and the implementation of these projects, combined with an exceptional understanding of the core automation technologies

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 12 years’ experience as a Business Process Automation Business Analyst.

Experience in Project Management, SDLC, including requirements gathering, evaluation of available options and cost/benefit analysis, development of implementation strategies, testing and deployment.

Experience with Business Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation, Enterprise Content Management, Business Process and/or Workflow automation

.Strong Excel [URL Removed] in using JIRA and Confluence.

Experience in researching, preparing, analysing, and composing reports, flowcharts, internal controls, documentation, manuals, guidelines, financial data, presentations, and correspondence.

Experience developing information and conducting group presentations.

Must have experience in writing test plans, test cases and testing.

Strong Change Management experience.

Process Modelling using BPMN, Visio for example.

Process Mining experience would be beneficial.

Exception communication skills.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams of architects, developers, testers, and product owners other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.

Strong delivery capabilities would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

robotics

Business Analyst

process mining

