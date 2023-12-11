PHP Developer

Our client, an HR and Payroll Software leader, is currently recruiting for a PHP Developer to join their team on a permanent basis. You will have to bring at least 2 years practical coding experience to the table to qualify for this role.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • backend
  • frontend
  • code igniter
  • Jquery
  • Javascript
  • PHP frameworks

About The Employer:

The top 3 skills required to qualify for this role is :

– PHP backend and frontend coding using the code igniter frame work.

– Jquery is used extensively.
– Javascript frontend and backend is used extensively.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 50% medical aid
  • 7 % provident fund
  • performance bonus

