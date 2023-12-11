Our client, an HR and Payroll Software leader, is currently recruiting for a PHP Developer to join their team on a permanent basis. You will have to bring at least 2 years practical coding experience to the table to qualify for this role.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- backend
- frontend
- code igniter
- Jquery
- Javascript
- PHP frameworks
About The Employer:
The top 3 skills required to qualify for this role is :
– PHP backend and frontend coding using the code igniter frame work.
– Jquery is used extensively.
– Javascript frontend and backend is used extensively.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 50% medical aid
- 7 % provident fund
- performance bonus