Security threats consumers should look out for in 2024

Predictions from the Kaspersky Security Bulletin (KSB) point to a diverse array of challenges, where cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging both trending topics and advanced technologies.

* Increased charity scams – According to the UN, 2023 experienced the highest level of global violent conflicts since World War II. This elevated state of conflict, combined with the lasting consequences of the pandemic and ongoing climate disasters, has created a prime environment for charity scams. Looking ahead to 2024, we expect a notable increase in such scams, exploiting the extended impact of these global crises.

* P2E under the cybercriminal spotlights – With substantial financial investments and the appeal of earnings in P2E gaming, cybercriminals are poised to escalate their focus on exploiting this sector. The recent surge in Bitcoin’s value and the promise of easy money in gaming make it an attractive target.

* Voice deepfakes on the rise – As image deepfakes become more common, the progression towards voice deepfakes is accelerating. The recent launch of OpenAI’s Text-to-Speech (TTS) API, with its advanced capabilities to generate human-like speech, highlights significant progress in artificial voice technology. While these innovations mark a leap forward, they also present opportunities for misuse. Fraudsters could potentially exploit these technologies to create more convincing and accessible deceptive content, escalating the risks associated with deepfake technology.

* Internet segmentation and the rise of VPN services – In addition to bolstering user privacy, VPNs play a crucial role in countering challenges like Internet segmentation and website geofencing, which are frequently the byproducts of geopolitical shifts. These practices impose location-based restrictions on information access, but by using certain VPN clients, users can bypass these barriers, thereby enabling access to a broader spectrum of information. Given these capabilities, coupled with increasing concerns over privacy and information accessibility, the global demand for VPN solutions is projected to surge significantly in the upcoming year.

* Scammers go after premieres – As blockbuster movies like Dune: Part 2, Deadpool 3, Joker 2, Gladiator 2, and Avatar 3 approach release, scams are set to surge. The actors’ strike may lead to unauthorised transfers of new films, creating an ideal environment for phishing sites offering exclusive access. Not only limited to cinema premiers, should GTA VI make its debut in 2024, it is poised to be the gaming highlight of the year. The online nature of the game introduces in-game currency, attracting scams. Classic schemes involving pre-order keys and enticing prices are expected to resurface as the gaming community eagerly embraces this release.

“In our 2024 consumer threat predictions, we provide insights into potential cyber risks. The world of scams is dynamic, with fraudsters continually devising new schemes. Stay vigilant, as new tactics may emerge, and maintaining a proactive stance remains your strongest defense against these evolving threats,” comments Anna Larkina, security and privacy expert at Kaspersky.