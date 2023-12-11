SENIOR NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – 4 MONTHS

Dec 11, 2023

PURPOSE

To effectively manage the technology infrastructure of the client in line with organisational needs and requirements

REPORTING

  • Senior Manager: Information Technology

REQUIREMENTS

FORMAL QUALIFICATION

  • A 3-year degree / diploma -InformationTechnology, MCSE or equivalent.

WORK EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum 4 -6 years’ experience in Infrastructure design, implementation and maintenance and End user supportand Managing and mentoring people

COMPETENCIES

  • IT Architecture, IT Applications;
  • IT Maintenance;
  • IT Infrastructure;
  • IT Policies; IT Processes;
  • Management Information Systems;
  • IT Platforms;
  • Data Recovery Methodsand Organisational objectives.

SKILLS

  • Leadership Skills
  • Planning & Organising
  • Persuasiveness
  • Specialist Knowledge
  • Problem Solving & Analysis
  • InnovatioN
  • Strategic Orientation
  • Interpersonal Sensitivity and Person Motivation.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Design wide area network and local area network systemsand Server configurations; Implement new operating systems and infrastructure applications;
  • Monitor and maintain operating systems and infrastructure applications;
  • Provide end user system support;
  • Disaster recovery managementand Manage and co-ordinate operations of infrastructure and support.

Desired Skills:

