SENIOR NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – 4 MONTHS

PURPOSE

To effectively manage the technology infrastructure of the client in line with organisational needs and requirements

REPORTING

Senior Manager: Information Technology

REQUIREMENTS

FORMAL QUALIFICATION

A 3-year degree / diploma -InformationTechnology, MCSE or equivalent.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum 4 -6 years’ experience in Infrastructure design, implementation and maintenance and End user supportand Managing and mentoring people

COMPETENCIES

IT Architecture, IT Applications;

IT Maintenance;

IT Infrastructure;

IT Policies; IT Processes;

Management Information Systems;

IT Platforms;

Data Recovery Methodsand Organisational objectives.

SKILLS

Leadership Skills

Planning & Organising

Persuasiveness

Specialist Knowledge

Problem Solving & Analysis

InnovatioN

Strategic Orientation

Interpersonal Sensitivity and Person Motivation.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Design wide area network and local area network systemsand Server configurations; Implement new operating systems and infrastructure applications;

Monitor and maintain operating systems and infrastructure applications;

Provide end user system support;

Disaster recovery managementand Manage and co-ordinate operations of infrastructure and support.

Desired Skills:

Mentioned Above

