SENIOR NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – 4 MONTHS

PURPOSE
To effectively manage the technology infrastructure of the client in line with organisational needs and requirements
REPORTING
- Senior Manager: Information Technology
REQUIREMENTS
FORMAL QUALIFICATION
- A 3-year degree / diploma -InformationTechnology, MCSE or equivalent.
WORK EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 4 -6 years’ experience in Infrastructure design, implementation and maintenance and End user supportand Managing and mentoring people
COMPETENCIES
- IT Architecture, IT Applications;
- IT Maintenance;
- IT Infrastructure;
- IT Policies; IT Processes;
- Management Information Systems;
- IT Platforms;
- Data Recovery Methodsand Organisational objectives.
SKILLS
- Leadership Skills
- Planning & Organising
- Persuasiveness
- Specialist Knowledge
- Problem Solving & Analysis
- InnovatioN
- Strategic Orientation
- Interpersonal Sensitivity and Person Motivation.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Design wide area network and local area network systemsand Server configurations; Implement new operating systems and infrastructure applications;
- Monitor and maintain operating systems and infrastructure applications;
- Provide end user system support;
- Disaster recovery managementand Manage and co-ordinate operations of infrastructure and support.
Desired Skills:
- Mentioned Above