Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Purpose

To administer and provide technical support in the Supply Chain Management function to ensure efficient acquisition of goods and services in support of the organisational objectives.

Duties

Demand Management; Procurement and purchasing management; Tender Administration; Vendor Management and General SCM administration.

Requirements

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Finance, Purchasing Management and /or related fields.

A certificate of competence in an accredited SCM training programme from a credible institution will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 6 years relevant work experience of which 3 years were in Procurement and Purchasing Management.

Competencies

Procurement management; Tender administration; Records management; Monitoring and appraisal; Costing and financial management; People management; Sound knowledge of PFMA, Treasury SCM regulations, CIDB regulations and Report writing.

Skills

Conceptual skills; Interpersonal Skills; Communication Skills; Problem solving Skills; Analytical Skills; Information sharing and Negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

PFMA

conceptual skills

Learn more/Apply for this position