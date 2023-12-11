Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a member of the team, the Senior Software Engineer is responsible for creating highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services.

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

? Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects

? 3-5 years’ Experience in development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python,Frameworks like SpringBoot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#

? Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases

? Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS

? Experience in Soap and Rest Web services

? Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, Github, Bitbucket

? Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker,Kubernetes etc.

? Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB are a plus

? Experience in working with software specifications and documentation

? Excellent analytical, debugging, planning and organizational skills

? Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts and other project stakeholders

? Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.

? 2+ years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

