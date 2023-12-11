SENIOR SOFTWARE TESTER (36 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

Perform a Quality Assurance function for software development and deployment by performing manual and automated tests to ensure that system changes and new requirements are fit for purpose, mitigate risks, and prevent system issues.

Minimum Requirements

TECHNICAL COMPETENCY

Data analysisRelevant Pension Fund and Investment management regulatory knowledge

Business writing skills

Testing principles and knowledge of automation testing processes e.i: ALM, Java Selenium or similar test automation tools

Ability to Analyse Business Requirements

Requirements Traceability Matrix Creation (RTM)

Create Test Plans and Test Cases

Oversee Test Planning, Design and Review

Log defects and retest defects as part of Resolution

Oversee testing sessions. System Integration Testing (SIT), Functional Testing, Regression Testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Obtain UAT Sign Offs

Microsoft Office Products

System Interdependencies

IT Report Writing

Ability to problem solve, analyse and meet deadlines.

Knowledge of Benefits system

Basic knowledge of Pension Benefits

Knowledge of Pensions Fund administrative procedures and processes.

Understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Applications as well as widely used Application Testing toolsREQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING Relevant Degree or equivalent qualification

Testing Certification

Testing Automation Tools knowledge

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE 5 to 6 years’ experience as a Software Tester, 2-3 years in senior role

Up-to-date knowledge of software testing tools, design and testing methodologies.

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY RESULT AREA

CRITICAL DELIVERABLESAnalyse specifications, design and execute tests Creation of test designs, test processes, test cases and test data.

Test planning, design and review

Carry out testing as per the defined procedures –load and performance testing, manual testing, regression testing and automation testing.

Participate in walkthroughs of testing procedures.

Oversee testing sessions- SIT, Functional Testing and UAT.

Log defects, retest defects and provide test results.

Obtain sigh off for each stage of testing.

Prepare all reports related to software testing carried out and document bugs and defaults.

Ensure that all test related work is carried out as per the defined standards and procedures at the client

Understand software’s objectives and evaluate the system requirements.

Test software as a whole or parts of it as per direction from the developerDocument findings, troubleshoot issues and re-run tests Accurately record faults as each test is executed.

Collaborate with developer to fine-tune the technology solution to meet required standards.

Ensure that functionality meets business requirements and architectural design.

Perform ongoing tests on software to ensure improvement over time.

Collaborate with the IT change and project management team to ensure adherence to release methodology and technical change management procedures for all changes.Promote the practice of DevOps Shorten the systems development lifecycle through continuous team engagements.

Ensure delivery of applications and services at a high velocity, faster pace.

Build service improvement plans for effective and efficient quality assurance.Leadership and Management Display the company values of CARE.

Team management including performance management and skills development.

Ensure the quality of work adheres to the company Quality requirements.

Conflict Management

Good Organisational skills

Collaboration with other department and lead with integrity and honesty

Effective communication (both verbal and non-verbal)

Motivate team to deliver results as per agreed performance.

Apply principles of fairness, diversity, and respect

Good interpersonal skills

Decision making skills.

Continuous improvement and ensure the best practice

