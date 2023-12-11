SOC 2 Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About the Role:

As a Level 2 SOC Analyst, you will play a critical role in safeguarding digital assets and maintaining the integrity of cybersecurity infrastructure. Leveraging your expertise, you will be responsible for incident response, threat intelligence analysis, and vulnerability management.

Role Responsibilities:

Rapidly respond to and investigate security incidents, conducting thorough analyses for scope and root cause determination. Collaborate closely with Level 1 SOC Analysts for proper escalation and resolution.

Stay updated on emerging threats and vulnerabilities by monitoring and analysing threat intelligence feeds. Integrate this intelligence into daily SOC operations for proactive threat detection.

Contribute to vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. Evaluate and prioritise vulnerabilities, coordinating with relevant teams for effective remediation strategies.

Manage and configure key security tools, including SIEM, IDS/IPS, and endpoint detection solutions. Fine-tune security alerts and rules to optimise detection capabilities.

Analyse security logs and events, identifying potential incidents and abnormalities.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

CompTIA CySA+ or Security+

Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst

Professional qualifications relevant to the role, such as CISSP, CISM, etc.

3 years’ experience in a SOC environment or a related cybersecurity role.

Proficient in using security tools and technologies, including SIEM platforms.

Strong understanding of networking, operating systems, and security principles.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

