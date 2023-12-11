SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

The SQL Database Administrator will be responsible for managing and optimizing database systems, ensuring data security, and implementing backup and recovery procedures. This role involves monitoring database performance, troubleshooting issues, and collaborating with developers to design efficient database structures. The ideal candidate should have strong SQL skills, experience with database management tools, and a proactive approach to ensure the reliability and integrity of the organization’s databases.

Desired Skills:

SQL Administration

