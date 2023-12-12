Diagnostic Application Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Dec 12, 2023

  • Based in the Western Cape
  • The Diagnostics Application Specialist (DAS) role provides in-field customer support within their selected region for the clients Diagnostic range.
  • The DAS identifies equipment and consumable opportunities to ultimately increase instrument placements and utilization.
  • The DAS ensures strategic execution and the attainment of sales, revenue, and profit growth for the clients Diagnostic range.
  • This is a field role with high travel requirements.
  • Diagnostic Territory Management: Driving diagnostic territory analysis, identification of high potential areas, establishing and maintenance of client relationships, management of consumables utilization and budgets, identification and pursuing of diagnostic opportunities.
  • Provide in-field customer support for our current and future range of diagnostics products (instrument, consumables, and software solutions).
  • Investigate and troubleshoot diagnostic related matters.
  • Work with the sales representatives to identify equipment and consumable opportunities and increase instrument placements and utilization.
  • He or she is expected to support the sales division to achieve country sales and profitability goals within their assigned territory.
  • Instrument installation and conducting, in field, post purchase support and training with customers.
  • Coordinate and collaborate with Diagnostics Marketing Manager/Sales Specialist (DSS) to understand, communicate, and manage current and forecasted territory diagnostics sales objectives.
  • Develop and conduct workshops, educational seminars, and general product presentations in front of large groups of professionals.
  • Serve as the field technical ambassador on evaluations and installations of equipment, promoting the clients diagnostics product portfolio and post-purchase application support.
  • Ability to analyze data, identify key issues, and solve problems using critical thinking skills.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively handle customer problems and support the sales team’s efforts.
  • Computer literacy is mandatory (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.)
  • Public speaking skills to effectively lead presentations, workshops and seminars.
  • A valid drivers license
  • Roadworthy vehicle
  • Willingness to travel is essential.
  • May be requested to work extended hours and weekends for special program events and/or trainings.

Education:

  • Qualification in Animal Health

Experience:

  • 2+ years of diagnostic or medical field experience is advantageous
  • Experience working within a veterinary practice is advantageous
  • Experience in a customer support or customer-facing role preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Animal Health
  • Applications
  • Data Analysis
  • Diagnostics
  • Medical
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Travel Arrangements

