Diagnostic Application Specialist

- Based in the Western Cape
- The Diagnostics Application Specialist (DAS) role provides in-field customer support within their selected region for the clients Diagnostic range.
- The DAS identifies equipment and consumable opportunities to ultimately increase instrument placements and utilization.
- The DAS ensures strategic execution and the attainment of sales, revenue, and profit growth for the clients Diagnostic range.
- This is a field role with high travel requirements.
- Diagnostic Territory Management: Driving diagnostic territory analysis, identification of high potential areas, establishing and maintenance of client relationships, management of consumables utilization and budgets, identification and pursuing of diagnostic opportunities.
- Provide in-field customer support for our current and future range of diagnostics products (instrument, consumables, and software solutions).
- Investigate and troubleshoot diagnostic related matters.
- Work with the sales representatives to identify equipment and consumable opportunities and increase instrument placements and utilization.
- He or she is expected to support the sales division to achieve country sales and profitability goals within their assigned territory.
- Instrument installation and conducting, in field, post purchase support and training with customers.
- Coordinate and collaborate with Diagnostics Marketing Manager/Sales Specialist (DSS) to understand, communicate, and manage current and forecasted territory diagnostics sales objectives.
- Develop and conduct workshops, educational seminars, and general product presentations in front of large groups of professionals.
- Serve as the field technical ambassador on evaluations and installations of equipment, promoting the clients diagnostics product portfolio and post-purchase application support.
- Ability to analyze data, identify key issues, and solve problems using critical thinking skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively handle customer problems and support the sales team’s efforts.
- Computer literacy is mandatory (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.)
- Public speaking skills to effectively lead presentations, workshops and seminars.
- A valid drivers license
- Roadworthy vehicle
- Willingness to travel is essential.
- May be requested to work extended hours and weekends for special program events and/or trainings.
Education:
- Qualification in Animal Health
Experience:
- 2+ years of diagnostic or medical field experience is advantageous
- Experience working within a veterinary practice is advantageous
- Experience in a customer support or customer-facing role preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Animal Health
- Applications
- Data Analysis
- Diagnostics
- Medical
- Pharmaceutical
- Travel Arrangements